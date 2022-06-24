Nice Day of Tuna Fishing

By Scott Lenox

Posted on June 23rd, 2022

Hello from West Yarmouth, Massachusetts!  I’m bringing you the Daily Angle from what Captain Kevin Twilley calls “flounder land” as I prepare to get a good night’s sleep and wake up in search of doormats.  We are heading out tomorrow to fish the Nantucket Shoals and to say I’m excited is an understatement…..more on that tomorrow!!

News from home is that it was a rough morning, but a good day of tuna fishing for those that went.   Captain Mark Hoos of the MARLI had a great day out in the canyon today and loaded up his fish box with 13 very nice yellowfin tuna.

Captain Chris Little of Talkin’ Trash celebrated his birthday today by taking some clients out for an exciting day of tuna fishing in the Poorman’s Canyon.  Captain Chris hooked his guys up with 12 fat yellowfin.  Happy Birthday Chris!

The crew of the private boat Big Stick had a great day with the tunas today as well putting 12 yellowfin tuna on the dock at Sunset Marina.  Thanks to Sunset for the pic!

June 23, 2022
