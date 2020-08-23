By Scott Lenox

I get a lot of my inshore tackle at Atlantic Tackle in West Ocean City. Check them out in the vid!

This morning started out a little sprinkley where I was this morning and Captain Monty Hawkins reported a flat out rain, but the precipitation moved off the beach by late morning and left us with a pretty nice day today. The wind wasn’t blowing either so folks were able to get out where they wanted and there were plenty of fish to be had.

Captain Chris Watkowski and mates Ayrton Pryor and Jacob Bialik had a great day offshore putting their anglers on a blue marlin release, two white marlin releases and some mahi.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had a great day with this family where the kids caught and released two white marlin and boxed some peanut mahi.

The crew of the private boat “Reel Pressure” ran out of Indian River Inlet and hauled in three nice yellowfin and a longfin tuna. They all ate skirted ballyhoo. The anglers were Kimmy Z from Lincoln, De and Dave Biles from Greenwood,De.

Ocean bottom fishing is better than it usually is most years in August and no one is complaining. Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a nice day for these guys putting them on some sea bass, bluefish and Spanish mackerel.

Captain Tony Battista of Saltwater Adventures had a great day of flounder fishing on some OC Reef Foundation numbers today putting these two anglers on a mess of keepers up to 23 1/2″.

The ocean going party boat fleet had a good day of bottom fishing today as well where Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported in a nice day today.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star saw that heavy rain on the way out this morning, but it was alright because sea bass rained in the boat all day long.

Calling for overcast skies and a bit of drizzle, we tied the Morning Star loose & soon found ourselves headed offshore in a downpour.

Sure was calm though. Really calm. Flat calm.

Dropped 4 mini tog condos—each three 16×16 chimney blocks strapped together make a wonderful boat deployed unit: a ‘tog condo.’

As we began fishing, rains eased off then quit. Anglers stayed dry the rest of the day. Stayed busy too.

With cbass thick enough to catch double-keepers on a jig; over half today’s clients limited.

Nice.

No really; Limits of sea bass in late August?

Amazing.

Dale Fanale of York PA beat John Murter to the punch today by limiting our first.

Mr. Jesse Williams of Baltimore won today’s fish pool.

John Gomeringer of Bluebell PA reeled in a nice mahi, (at least for an inshore sea bass trip!)

It could just as easily rained all day and the sea bass bite been fussy.

Instead? A crazy good bite in calm seas.

In August.

Regards,

Monty

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing had another great day of shooting today with some good cow nosed and southern rays for his clients.

Yesterday my buddy Steve Merther fished with Chuck who caught his first white marlin and Greg who caught his first tuna on the private boat D’Angler with Captain Derek. The action took place in the Poorman’s Canyon.