Nice To Have Some Trout Around

By Scott Lenox

Posted on September 25th, 2022

It was a pretty nice day today, but with a decent breeze out of the south and football on TV it wasn’t very heavily fished.  That made it nice for the few folks that did get out there to bend a rod.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had another nice day of fishing in the OC inlet today where he used live sand fleas to land some good fish.  Anglers on board Lucky Break had some keeper sized weakfish (grey trout) and one triggerfish.  There have been a few more trout caught around the route 50 bridge and OC inlet which is nice to see.  Hopefully they stick around this fall.

The Tortuga fishing out of Bahia Marina has been having some great luck for flounder in the cleaner water of the back bays.  These lucky anglers took some tasty fillets home.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing put this shooter over top a big, ugly, beautiful 36 pound catfish last night.

Hit our YouTube vid to see how to make your own rope handled bucket!

