No Billfish After Two Days Has Tuna Worth Big Money in The 2022 White Marlin Open

It doesn’t happen often at all, but day 2 of the 49th Annual White Marlin Open saw 0 boats and 0 fish come to the scales making for a pretty boring night at Harbor Island. With a forecast of 4′ t0 7′ seas, it w as no surprise that only 15 boats opted to fish day two of the tournament, but it was surprising that none of them caught a qualifying fish. With Daily Prize calcuttas any qualifying tuna, wahoo or mahi could have been worth several thousand dollars so the fact that no one came to the scales to even attempt a weight means that there were no viable fish caught. That daily money will now be spread across the 4 other days so daily prizes will be worth even more. Speaking of being worth even more, since no billfish have been caught so far, the tunas that are on the leaderboard could be worth a lot more money if that stands true through the end of the week. There are several million dollars in prize money that moves to the tuna category should no qualifying marlin be caught so things could get very interesting this week. There are still several hundred fish days left with three days to go so we’ll see how this all pans out. Here’s who’s leading the White Marlin Open after two days of fishing. Watch live at www.whitemarlinopen.com

Mahi

2nd Place C- Student 26.5 Pounds $3,000

1st Place 10-4 Joker 29 Pounds $91,000

Wahoo

1st Place Irish Twin 51.5 Pounds $18,000

Tuna

3rd Place Right Bite 189.5 Pounds $38,000

2nd Place MJ’s 198.5 Pounds $100,000

1st Place Reel Tight 213.5 Pounds $1.3 Million

