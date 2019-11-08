November Bigeyes and Swordfish

By Scott Lenox

We are once again seeing some fantastic fall fishing both inshore and offshore with sea bass, tog, rockfish, trout and flounder being caught inshore and bigeye tuna and swordfish being caught off. Water temps will cool down quickly with a cold front coming in over the weekend, but we should still see some good fishing for several more weeks.

Yesterday Zac Bonono and the crew of the Operating Room hit them hard on an offshore trip to the canyons. The crew fished just a few hours and left with two swordfish of 90 and 135 pounds and two bigeye tuna of 130 and 150 pounds.

It was a little bumpy in the ocean today, but the sea bass didn’t seem to mind. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a good day on the bass with plenty of fish for everyone on board. Seabass Bob was the first to limit out on today’s trip.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star was able to finish out a good day of sea bassing as well today.

Dogone weather. Looked for all the world as if we had a nice day coming till afternoon. Afternoon southerlies came on about 7:30 AM. Laying 210 on the compass and increasing steadily from 16 to 20.1 knots until about 10:30 AM, I was concerned we might see a further increase in speed as midday approached.

Instead, winds switched more to the west. The first wave set at 210 degrees diminished and the SW at 240 began anew. Saved by a wind switch, we were able to fish all day.

I wouldn’t say we caught keepers all day, but fish we did.

Cathy Creel was closest to bagging out with 10 sea bass & a trigger.

George Steiger of Balcamp MD (here holding a pair with an OCRF sweat) swept the pool with a 17.5 inch cbass.

Bill Keefer didn’t have his best day, but here’s a pic of him holding up 5 keepers. That’s a LOT more than I saw Mate Alumnus DannyOh with at any one time.

Kurt Steillwaugh of Baltimore holds up a couple nice ones. Bear down at the Oceanic Pier sent in a couple more photos of Chrissie who has been killing it lately. Today it was another nice tautog and a speckled trout that she caught on the route 50 bridge.