November Tunas

By Scott Lenox

Hit the vid for the Angler’s Advantage at Sunset Provisions!

We had to deal with a little rain this morning, but temps were unseasonably warm and overall it was pretty nice. It was nice enough for some of the offshore fleet to get out to the deep water and do a little damage to the tuna population.

Captain Mike Burt and the crew of the Pumpin’ Hard got out to the deep today and had a very nice day of fishing for pelagics. The crew of Pumpin’ Hard had a small keeper sized swordfish, a small bigeye tuna and four very nice yellowfin tuna.

Captain Willie Zimmerman of the RoShamBo got out to the ocean today as well where he and his crew caught a pile of good sized sea bass.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters and his crew had a great day with the sea bass today as well and they also won the award for “Best Sea Bass Dock Presentation” that actually doesn’t really exist.

Check out our YouTube for some great inshore fishing techniques!