Ocean City Marlin Club Canyon Kick-Off Day 1

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

It was another HOT, humid day today in and around Ocean City and traffic on land and on the water was worse than yesterday. The beautiful weather and great fishing has definitely got anglers out in full force and they are having fun and having luck.

Today was the first day of the Ocean City Marlin Club’s Canyon Kick Off Tournament and it was a BUSY day at the scales. Amanda Shick of the OCMC just got finished tallying today’s action and here it is…..

Away from the tournament Captain Jeremy Blunt of the Wrecker had a good day fishing the canyon today. He and mate Bobby Layton put their crew on some chunky yellowfin tuna and some mahi.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported in that the sea bass didn’t jump in the boat today, but fishing was better.

Hi Scott,

Biting the bottom off the boat?

No.

Much better bite than it has been though!

Some clients picked away at decent sea bass, even an occasional keeper double.

At one point a small ocean sunfish drifted by. At perhaps 200 lbs, the fish was oblivious to the boat. If they tasted good we’d have killed the last ones in the harpoon era. Their diet comprised almost entirely of jellies, they stink & cannot be made fit to eat.

Young cousins Julia Schraefer & Bridget Liberto (both headed to Hollywood I’ve no doubt..) showed the boys how to do it with some pretty keepers.

Ryan Alt of Harrisburg PA landed a keeper-double, while Mike Allen of Gibbsboro NJ caught the largest keeper double I’ve seen in some weeks.

Matt Lund of Edgewood MD landed a good-sized white hake. We also had some red hake (called ‘ling’ in these parts.)

In our group snap today are Kelly Raum of Paoli PA (& using a super-cool Dave Built curleyque rod) – Brenda, Matt, & young miss Julia Schraefer of Baltimore MD – Ben Wood (great Reef Foundation supporter!) of Avingdon MD – & Ryan Alt of Harrisburg PA

The south wind had the bay a little churned up today and it was even more crowded than yesterday so flounder fishing was a contact sport for some. Fishing wasn’t quite the murder scene that it was yesterday, but there were still some plenty of fish caught. My wife Kristen continued her destruction of my ego today by catching our two keeper flounder. Ryan and I added some throwbacks for a total of 14 or so all on Fish in OC Deadly Double rigs.

Lady luck was running rampant on the bay today as James Vest got smoked by his wife today too. Heather Vest had a great day in the Thorofare putting keepers of 17″, 19″ and 23.5″ in the box.

I actually watched Steve Staples net this nice keeper off of Harbor Island today, and then he yelled over,” That’s your rig right there!” and held up the chartreuse Deadly Double that he had just caught it on. Awesome!

Young Ashton Conley was fishing with his dad Earl when he landed this 3 pound, 4 ounce keeper flounder. The fish was weighed at Bahia Marina.

There must be some small cobia back in our bays because Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had one eat a flounder bait today.