Ocean City Marlin Club Heels & Reels Tournament

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Today was day one of the Ocean City Marlin Club’s Heels & Reels ladies billfish tournament and it was a terrific day at the scales. The ladies get to show us how it’s done in this one and some crews use it as a scouting mission for next week’s White Marlin Open. Well based on today’s fishing from the girls fishing is looking up! Thanks to Amanda Shick for always keeping me abreast of things.

Outside of the tournament Captain Jeff Murdorf and the crew of the No Payments fished the canyons today and boated a yellowfin tuna and three mahi.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star was happy to report that the sea bass cooperated a little better today than they have been.

Hi Scott,

Cbass were just a tad more cooperative today. Micah Grasso of Doylestown PA leveraged that extra bit of cooperation into a 15 fish limit of fat sea bass.

Sure haven’t seen many of those this summer. Never saw a keeper flounder today, never hooked a mahi – just sea bass.

But with a decent bite on a gorgeous calm day, I’ll take it!

Everyone, it seemed, had plenty for a fish fry. Only one fellow had the largest though — Scott Dorer of Baltimore took everyone’s pool money with his 17.5 inch sea bass.

Judy Palmer of Rome PA caught a nice double, as did Dan Leone of West Chester PA.

Also in the Group snap are Tom Lane (in double digits) of Germantown MD – Scott & Alden Pugh of Berryville VA – Tim Schaak of Richmond VA – plus Ken & Paul Hinkleman From Hartford MD.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service had some family fun on the bay today when he treated this group to some good fishing for king and Spanish mackerel.

This pool winner took all the cash this morning on the Tortuga with Captain Drew Zerbe.