OCMC 40th Annual Small Boat Tournament Results

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Happy Father’s Day to all you Dads out there!!

It was another beautiful, but windy day today and overall fishing pressure was light. I’m guessing that everyone was spending time with dear old Dad and that made sense being that the wind made fishing tough again today. The second day of the 40th Annual Small Boat Tournament put on by the Ocean City Marlin Club didn’t see many boats fish, but overall it was a great tournament with lots of fun had by all that participated. Here are the winners….

The wind had bay fishermen frustrated again today, but there was some clean water at the top of the high tide earlier this morning. Morgan Mericle found some of it and this nice 21″ flounder while fishing the Ocean City inlet.

Dave Beach II spent the afternoon fishing with his dad Dave Beach Sr. at the bulkhead and caught a couple of flounder. The Beachs used live minnows on the last of the incoming tide and the first of the outgoing to land two keepers of 16.5″ and 17.25″.