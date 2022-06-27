OCMC Small Boat Tournament Results and A 340 Pound Blue Marlin

By Scott Lenox

Hit the vid for the Angler’s Advantage at Atlantic Tackle with Hook Optics!

We had another incredibly nice day today in and around Ocean City with light winds, sunny skies and very warm temps. The light winds is probably the reason tuna fishing has fallen off a bit over the past couple of days with boats only catching one or two fish and sometimes resorting to catching tilefish. Too many boats on a real calm day will oftentimes shut the fishing down and that’s what seems to have happened this weekend. Tomorrow looks like a blow day, but Tuesday boats will be back at it. If you’re interested in going tuna fishing, Captain Chris Watkowski on the Spring Mix II is looking for an anglers so get in touch.

Today was the second and final day of the Ocean City Marlin Club’s Small Boat Tournament and it was an awesome weekend of weather and fishing. Here are the winners in both the inshore and offshore categories.

Awards for the 2nd Annual Tuna and Tiaras ladies only tuna tournament were held and here are some great pics of the winners of the event. Congratulations to all of the lady anglers!

Yesterday the crew of the Real One out of Sunset Marina trolled up this big 340 pound blue marlin and then got this great shot at the scales. Photo by Sunset Marina.

The crew of the Boss Hogg out of Sunset Marina switched tactics today and landed some beautiful golden tilefish on the deep drop.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service had a very nice day today with a couple of keeper flounder, a legal rockfish and a nice black drum.

Sue Galloway caught this jumbo 25″, 5 pound flounder along with 16″ and 19″ keepers to go with it.

Kevin McNelis fished the Fish in OC Deadly Double with Gulp behind Assateague Island and landed these 17″ and 17.5″ keepers. He also released another 20 fish.

Blake Gunther added another species to the list for Fish in OC tog jigs today when he landed this slot red drum in the Chesapeake Bay.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound has been without the services of Captain Kevin Twilley for the past few days, but he’s still been putting his anglers on the meat. Tilefish, rosefish, flounder and sea bass are all ending up in the fish box.

Captain Chase Eberle and his crew on the Chasin’ Tides have been catching fish both inshore and offshore with yellowfin tuna, flounder, mackerel, ribbonfish, sea bass and bluefish all on the list.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a decent bite today with sea bass and some flounder coming over the rail.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star saw a much more productive day today than he did yesterday with a good sea bass bite and some flounder.

Don’t know about back ashore today; off the beach a’ways light southerlies made for enjoyable fishing conditions. Sea bass even cooperated somewhat, but not before Morgan & Gray from Magnolia DE pushed today’s reef material by the rail. Folks may enjoy fishing those handmade reefs for centuries. We certainly will in coming years.

Bite wasn’t as fussy as yesterday & glad of it. Ernie from Newark DE caught the money fish on the last drop – just as I was giving my “head her for the barn” speech. Bit of luck that!

Lots of good cbass – high man had 10 I think.

Canceled tomorrow’s trip. Bit too breezy.

Cheers,

Monty

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and check out the Back Deck Fishing Report!