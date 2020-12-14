On The Meat Yesterday

By Scott Lenox

Posted on December 14th, 2020

It rained so much today that the ducks were even pissed.  We are looking at some more nasty weather for this week as we move from some rain and wind today to cooler temperatures and more rain and wind mid-week.  Northern areas are forecast to get some pretty significant snowfall as we see a mainly rain event in and around Ocean City, but the wind will be blowing hard most everywhere so not a lot of folks will be fishing.

NOTE: The Oceanic Pier in downtown Ocean City is now closed for the season.  They will reopen Spring 2021.

Captain Fell Asleep Before Sending Report Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a nice day out in the ocean with the rest of the fleet yesterday.  Captain Chase has switched to mostly tautog fishing and has been doing very well.  Yesterday’s crew kept self imposed 2 fish per person limit of tog and released several other fish up to as big as 13 pounds.  That is some good fishing.

