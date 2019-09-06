One Flounder……And Waves

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Hurricane Dorian is just to our south now and we are starting to feel his effects with wind out of the northeast and a sprinkle here or there. Conditions for tomorrow look absolutely terrible with sustained winds of 30-40 mph and gusts to over 50 possible. If it’s not too bad or you feel like getting in out of the crap, come see me at the OCMD Sportsman’s Expo at the OC Convention Center from 11-8PM.

One report today….Captain Monty Hawkins….One flounder….and some big waves.

Well, Dagnabit!

Weather I was watching had less than 10 knots NE near-about all day.

It stayed less than 5 knots until 5:30am..

Took clients into what were still calm waters – but the writing was plain: going to get rough—Quick.

We dropped blocks; Paul Kinsinger of Harrisburg PA won the pool with his 20 inch fluke and is a lonely soul in our “group catch” shot.

Double her lines when we get in at 9AM – refund/reschedule clients – take a couple days to get caught up on maintenance & paperwork. Build a couple reef balls..

Back at it Sunday.

Cheers

Monty