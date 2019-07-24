One Flounder

One Flounder

Posted on July 23rd, 2019

By Scott Lenox

Scott Lenox
Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Yep…that’s it.  Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service with a dozen or so throwback and one keeper flounder….and he earned it.

Nothing else to see here.

