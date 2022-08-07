OP Chamber Flounder Tournament Results and OCMC Heels & Reels Photos

By Scott Lenox

Posted on August 6th, 2022

Check out the new Daily Catch at Sunset Marina!

We had another beautiful day today with sunny skies, light winds and warm temps and it was a great day to be on the water for a couple of tournaments.  There was a thunderstorm that rolled through northern OC and Delaware, but it was short lived and didn’t impact much to the south.

Payouts are still being tabulated for the 2022 Ocean City Marlin Club Heels & Reels ladies only tournament, but we did get some photos from scales action today at Atlantic Tackle in West Ocean City.  We’ll post the final results tomorrow when we get payouts and winners.

Today was the 15th Annual Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce Flounder Tournament and it was another successful event.  260 anglers participated and over $7,000 was paid out to the winners.  Here’s who won what.

4th Place – 3rd Place Weight Calcutta    Patrick McGean     22 1/8″    4.46 Pounds

3rd Place – 3rd Place Length Calcutta    Kevin McNelis     22 3/8″    4.34 Pounds

2nd Place – 2nd Place Weight & Length Calcuttas     Some guy named Scott Lenox    22 7/8″    4.62 Pounds

1st Place – 1st Place Weight & Length Calcuttas    Derek Yobst    23 7/8″   4.73 Pounds

The Tortuga out of Bahia Marina had some keepers on board today in the clean water of the afternoon.

Captain Chris Mizuarak of the Angler reported a hot bite for sea bass on today’s trip.

New Back Deck Fishing Report is up on the YouTube!

Daily Angle

August 6, 2022
