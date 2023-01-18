Phound Some Phish

By Scott Lenox

We’ve now reached the time of year where fishing trips and fishing reports are going to be fewer and farther between. Mother Nature gets a little moody in the winter time and oh how the wind can blow. Thankfully some of the fleet will be going year round so I’ll drop reports whenever I get them.

My buddy Captain Garrett Weir of the the Phish Phinders Community is in town for a couple of days of tautogin’, or blackfishing on board the Fish Bound with Captain Kane Bounds and today he and his crew scratched out a nice catch. Captain Kane reported that they had to work hard, but they did catch 24 keeper fish with two 11 pounders and two 13 pounders released.

Steve Hersh had a nice day of toggin’ last week when he and his crew put 4 nice keepers in the boat fishing off of Chincoteague, VA.

Jennifer Garner caught this 32″ keeper rockfish last week while fishing on the private boat Lil’ Rock with Captain Terry Murray out of Indian River.

Possible Ladies World Record Tautog….check out the vid!