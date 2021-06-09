Plenty of Tuna Around

By Scott Lenox

It was another hot one today, and the wind was up a little, but it was still way fishable and there were plenty of fish being caught. There are loads of bluefin tuna out in the canyons, sea bass fishing is very, very good and even flounder fishing in the back bay has picked up a little thanks to some clean water moving in.

The crew of the RoShamBo with Captain Willie Zimmerman got back from an overnight trip this afternoon and it took a while to unload the fish box. Captain Willie put his crew on tilefish, 12 “under” bluefin tuna (kept 3) and two nice bigeye tuna for an awesome trip to the deep.

Captain Mark Hoos of the MARLI had a good day with the tunas in the canyons today as well putting his crew on their three “under” bluefins and a bonus yellowfin.

Anglers on Rhonda’s Osprey with Captain Joe Drosey put all three of their “under” bluefins in the fish box today.

Captain Chris Watkowski put his crew on the Spring Mix II on all three of their “under” bluefins as well. Tuna fishing is good for bluefins right now.

Sea bass fishing was good again today too with some limits around the rail and some nice sized fish. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had happy anglers all day today.

Captain Victor Bunting and his crew on the Ocean Princess had good fishing today with piles of sea bass on their cleaning station.

Anglers on the Morning Star with Captain Monty Hawkins had a good day today with plenty of fish around the rail.

Hazy come foggy; then clear but with enough wind to make things lumpy; wasn’t your classic calm summer day.

Fish bit though.

Almost half the boat limited.

Works.

Joe Weller from Greencastle

PA had our first limit. Cathy, OC local and long time sea bass angler, took top honors for the pool with a last minute dandy.

Mike Oates, another OC local & angler of many talents, gave our reef blocks a push.

Lots of openings next couple days. June bugs I reckon.

Fishing’s plenty OK.

LOTS of openings.

Cheers

Monty

Flounder fishing has picked up a little over the past few days with some cleaner water moving into the bay. Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break found keepers on both of his trips today.

Anglers on the Miss Ocean City had some great flounder fishing on all trips today with keepers going in the fish box for several different parties.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing is burning the candle at both ends again, but his shooters are certainly grateful. Captain Marc has shown them some good fishing for cow nosed and southern rays during the day and snakeheads, gar and catfish at night.