Plenty of Yellowfins and a 200 Pound Bigeye

Had some wind puff up this evening and it looks to blow a little tomorrow, but it isn’t forecast to be too bad so we’ll probably still see some fishing. Less boats and a little chop had the tuna snapping a little bit better today and most boats had a couple and some had more.

Chris Kavanah from East Coast Construction was fishing out of the Ocean City Fishing Center today and had a crazy good day of offshore trolling. The crew teamed up for six yellowfin tuna and a very nice 219 pound bigeye. Thanks to Dave Messick and the Fishing Center for the pics!

Captain Willie Zimmerman of the RoShamBo had a good day of trolling out there today with a blue marlin release, some yellowfin tuna and a pile of tilefish for his crew as well.

Captain Chris Little on Talkin’ Trash put some yellowfin tuna on the dock at the Ocean City Fishing Center this afternoon to the delight of his crew.

Anglers fishing on board the Marli with Captain Mark Hoos returned to Sunset Marina with smiles on their faces after putting a pile of yellowfin tuna in the fish box.

The private boat Bar South fishing out of Sunset Marina found the yellowfin tuna today as well.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star worked and worked today and scratched out some sea bass for his peeps.

A worrisome day straight out of the gate; mixed forecasts offered from a doable bit of breezy weather to near about hellfire and damnation. Actual was SSW in the middle upper teens; fishable anyway.

We dropped blocks and a pair of pyramids then ran a bit more.

We fished

and fished

and fished.

Not much catching. Lots of fishing. My friend Jack’s charter too; one of our strongest reef supporters! ..left 40 minutes early, home two hours late, and I barely stunk a pan for em.

Darn the Luck!

Did catch some pretty ones though; Brett’s pool winner especially.

Laying in tomorrow for weather. Let the boys howl at the moon. See if sea bass will come on for me again in pretty weather on Sunday & Monday.

Mike Camponese weighed this big 11.01 pound sheepshead at Lewes Harbor Marina in Lewes, DE.

