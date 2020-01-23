Pool Was A Tie at Over 27”

By Scott Lenox

Greetings from the Baltimore Boat Show! Today was day one of my winter trade show season as I embark on my annual mission to get folks to Fish in OC and it was a good first day. We’ve partnered with the boat show and the Spring Mix II to offer a giveaway for an offshore fishing trip on Spring Mix II and all you have to do is register and try your luck on the fishing simulator here at the show. Hope to see you here! Oh by the way, Captain Monty Hawkins off the Morning Star got the boat out the inlet today and had a fine day on the rip.

Departed this AM into a cloudless, moonless ocean; perfect for constellation hoping. Cygnus & Gemini low on the SE horizon, Leo high above – even Mercury made a fair reach off the eastern horizon in nautical twilight.

Dropped 24 blocks and a pyramid just before sunrise – kept paddling.

First fish up was a lost, but nice, sea bass. Oh no.. Then a tog of 7 or 8 lbs graced the net. Soon I had to work deck too. Boys couldn’t keep up.

Like it like that. Lots of double digit fish. Pool was a tie at 27.5 inches between Joe Mole’ of Long Island and Mike Sadowski of Queens. Ocean weight on Mike’s was over 16.

Brian Carneiro of Lewes DE and Mike Ziegler of OCMD show off some dandies.

JoJo Chapungco had some good fish.

Jong Yi of Annadel VA & Bruce Chang of Ellicot City MD caught great fish.

Casper Pierdomenico from Delaware County PA had a mess of tog.

Also in the group snap are Tommy Lee of Queens NY – Dennis Muhlenforth of Hockessin DE – Paul Kinsinger of Harrisburg PA – Joe DaCosta of Long Island NY.