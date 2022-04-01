Potential New World Record Northern Snakehead Caught

By Scott Lenox

Posted on April 1st, 2022

Exactly one year to the day from not catching the world record tautog, David Wells of Berlin, MD has done it again!  This time David has possibly broken the world record for Northern Snakehead under more unbelievable circumstances!

David was fishing the Pocomoke River with pink crappie nibbles when he hooked into what could be the new world record for Northern Snakehead.  The big fish was caught on a yellow 1/18 ounce crappie jig baited with pink crappie nibbles and took just under 4 1/2 hours to get to the boat.  David was fishing in 300 feet of water and had to hand line the fish the final 30 feet after his 400# braided line broke.  David put the net on this enormous fish and moments later his homemade scale read a whopping 32.6 pounds, which sounds totally made up.  Congratulations to David on a truly unbelievable story!!

Congratulations to the rest of David’s crew on the assist!!

And Happy April Fool’s!!

No fish were harmed in the making of this bs fishing report and all aspects of this nonsense have been approved in writing by David Wells, Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny. 🙂

Check out the vid of my trip to the route 90 bridge for rockfish that wasn’t a joke!!

Potential New World Record Northern Snakehead Caught
