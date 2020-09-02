By Scott Lenox

We had a little breeze today, but overall it was a very nice day with a hint of fall in the air. This afternoon when I was cutting the grass it was hot as hell, but this evening on a bike ride it was very comfortable with a breeze off of the ocean. You can feel fall in the air and with that comes cooler temperatures and some pretty awesome inshore fishing.

One guy that will be fishing inshore until November is Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters. Captain Jason has been fishing Ocean City’s back bays for a long time now and he knows how to catch everything that swims back there. Over the past couple of days Captain Jason and anglers on the Lucky Break have had awesome fishing with keeper flounder, keeper rockfish, Spanish mackerel and even a couple of keeper sized weakfish or grey trout.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had another good day of fish catching with some more mahi for happy customers.

Lot of variance in today’s forecast – none of it very fetching. Thought it was worth a shot though. I expect the today’s clients would agree.

First two spots, what I call the ‘Wish you were here rocks’ & soon after the HMS Kirby Turner wreck; both proved outstanding. Mike & Alex dern-near limited on mahi right out of the gate – both did by 10:22am.

Ended the day having 8 clients w/mahi limits plus Mike & Alex in double digits on sea bass also.

A unique start to September for me. Don’t recall inshore mahi this late ever before.

Pretty fishing.

See what tomorrow brings.

Cheers

Monty

Bob Haltmeier sent this photo of Chrissie in who caught a nice 19″ tautog while fishing the Oceanic Pier in downtown Ocean City.