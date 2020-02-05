Pretty Day of Toggin

By Scott Lenox

One of the questions that I’m getting at the Great American Outdoor Show is “who’s catching fish this time of year?” My answer….Captain Monty Hawkins and the Morning Star.

Despite a bit of drizzle: nice day. Dropped 30 blocks plus a pyramid and pressed on.

While yesterday’s bite took forever to get going, today we had confirmation right away. If I was on any of today’s pieces – they bit no matter what the current did. Had lots of tagged tog swim away too.

Casey Kim of Korea took all the US talent’s money with his 22 inch tog.

Dennis Muhlenforth put on a clinic today – here a nice keeper.

Mike Coontz of Frederick MD shows one off.

Also in group snap are Wayne Cornelius of Horntown VA – Joe Slavic of Aston PA – Stu Moore from Millsboro DE & Frank Ervin of Annapolis MD.