Pretty Good Fishing Offshore and In

By Scott Lenox

I had a great day on the ocean with my buddies Randy Swain, Sr. and Randy Swain, Jr. today! Along with guests Roland and John, and cameraman for the day Jake, we made a new episode of Hooked on OC doing some wreck and reef bottom fishing. Flounder was the target species, but we knew we’d have to weed through some sea bass in order to get some flounder in the boat. Randy Jr. came across a little piece of structure on the move from one spot to another that he decided looked good enough to try a drop and man are we glad we did. We short drifted several times and had great fishing that ended with 8 nice keeper flounder to over 21″ and a cooler full of healthy sea bass to 20″. I used the Fish in OC Double Trouble rig and some of Randy’s hand made bucktails and had good day. On one drop I had a keeper sea bass on one hook and a keeper flounder on the other, and on another drop I had three keeper sea bass on my rig when I had legal fish on each hook and one on the bucktail! Awesome fishing with awesome folks!

A break in the weather allowed some of the fleet to get back out to the canyons today and they found some decent fishing after a long hiatus. Except for a few stragglers from here on out, white marlin have pretty much left the building, but there are still some tuna, mahi, swordfish and even wahoo in the area. Captain Chris Watkwoski of the Spring Mix II found three of those species today on a great offshore trip that ended with several mahi, a stud 66 pound yellowfin and a 74 pound wahoo.

Nancy and Ken had a great day on board Rhonda’s Osprey with Captain Joe Drosey and kept themselves busy reeling in a bunch mahi and a nice tuna.

Jordan Hallowell won the fish pool and $270 on board the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak when he landed this keeper flounder.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters showed his parties a good time today with some good action on sheepshead like this healthy specimen.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star did some more work for the Ocean City Reef Foundation and did some more damage to the sea bass population.

Brought her around the inlet this morning straight into a colorful sunrise. Paddled on off to Jack Kaeufer’s Barge and dropped a dozen penthouse blocks made into 3-packs. Stitched together, these monster 16×20 chimney blocks make an incredible boat deployable unit. With Jack’s laying near the DP Bishop barge sunk this spring, and Lucas Alexander’s Reef built in 2015, this reef group will become a well-known fishing & free diving spot for sure.

After a run offshore my first anchor set was suspicious—only a light west wind pushing her east; had anticipated much more current. Wasn’t long coming. With high-hook already at 5 keeper cbass we soon reanchored to account a freshening current. That anchor set lasted a while; and, with the likes of David Confair aboard, (most call him ‘Cornflower,’) it didn’t take long to see our first limit.

Nor did it take long to pick up our first avian hitchhikers. Blown offshore by NW winds; only the lucky ones find a ride back ashore. Today’s were (I think!) a least flycatcher and most positively a damfino. Bet your last dollar someone will post species under the pic though.

Since we had a steady pick of good keeper cbass coming, thought I’d make a few drops myself with my oldest war-club.

1980 or ‘81? Don’t remember for sure, but I had traded a fellow a nice catch of snapper bluefish from the evening before and a mess of sea bass from that day for the rod. Capt Lynn Jarmon rewrapped it for me in 1986 or so, then I sold it to Tucker in ‘89 for $20.00..

Well, Tuck gave it back not long ago. Rod hasn’t forgotten anything. Still works just fine nearly 40 years on.

Everyone aboard bagged out. David, of course, first. Joe Kopa from Secretary MD caught a fine 19’ cbass & Mark Babiak from DC took everyone’s pool money.

Was some pretty fishing. Hope to see a mess more of it this fall.

Cheers

Monty