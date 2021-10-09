Purse of Over $16,000 for 5th Annual Ocean City Inshore Classic

By Scott Lenox

The 5th Annual Ocean City Inshore Classic tournament presented by TC Backer Construction starts tomorrow morning with lines in at 7 AM and anglers are fishing for their share of a record purse of over $16,000. 31 boats will be fishing for rockfish, flounder, tautog and other species and looking for a piece of this record payout with scales action at Atlantic Tackle tomorrow from 4 PM until 7 PM and Sunday from 3 PM until 5 PM. Awards will take place Sunday evening from 6 PM until 8:30 PM at the Ocean City Marlin Club where we’ll hand out big checks and prizes from our awesome sponsors. Many thanks to all of them!!

Presenter

Gold Level

Silver Level

Bronze Level

Prize and Promotional

The crew of the Talkin’ Trash with Captain Chris Little had another awesome day of tuna fishing with a box full of fat yellowfins.

Captain Willie Zimmerman of the RoShamBo gave the tunas a break today and went deep dropping where he put his anglers on a pile of sea bass and tilefish.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service had a great day of flounder fishing this morning when he put his anglers on six keepers for the fish box.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing had a terrific night of shooting and his crew had a lot of fun sticking gar and snakeheads on the river.

Bob Haltmeier reports that fishing at the Oceanic Pier in downtown Ocean City is hot right now with keeper versions of tautog, bluefish, flounder and drum coming over the rail.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reports that fishing was tough today, but he still got it done putting most of his anglers on some good sea bass fishing with some very nice flounder up to 6 pounds in the mix.

Anglers fishing not the bay party boat Miss Ocean City had a good morning in the east channel with several keeper flounder coming aboard.