Real Windy, But Doable in the Bay

By Scott Lenox

Check out the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina with Captain Mark Hoos!

Yesterday’s storms left some much cooler temperatures and strong winds in their wake and conditions were rough out on the water. The ocean was closed for business thanks to the wind and though the bay was doable, it was very, very rough.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service did what he could in the wind today and his anglers were happy for his efforts. Capitan Wayne put his evening trip on some good bluefish action and a just short 27″ rockfish release at the route 50 bridge.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing had a few more trips since our last report and some more fish met their untimely demise. Shooters on D2D are having a great time with rays and hound fish in our back bays both day and night.

JB Lewis was jigging the OC inlet with Doug Ruth when he landed this nice 32″ keeper rockfish.

