Reds and Rockfish

By Scott Lenox

We had a chilly start to the day in and around Ocean City this morning with temps in the 40s in most places, but the wind had laid down nicely making it pretty nice this afternoon. We had highs in the upper 50s and with no wind it was very nice out on the bay where a few folks were out enjoying some fishing. There are still plenty of rockfish, red drum and some tautog around and there are keeper sized fish being caught of all three species. The red drum will probably be leaving the building soon, but the rockfish and tautog fishing should continue for several weeks as long as water temps stay in the 50s.

Big Bird Cropper and Shaun were out on the bay today enjoying the beautiful conditions and as usual they had a great day. The guys caught and released 26 rockfish around the south jetty and route 50 bridge and they also caught 10 red drum with two keepers.