Reely Good Bottom Fishing

By Scott Lenox

Check out the Daily Catch at the Ocean City Fishing Center with Captain Chris Watkowski.

it was another extremely hot day today in and around Ocean City, but the trade off of little or no wind is worth it for fishermen. Tuna chunking was good for some of the offshore fleet again today and bottom fishing for ocean going boats continues to impress.

Captain Kane Bounds of Fish Bound has been on a roll lately with some reely terrific catches. Captain Kane and Captain DJ have had to work for it some days, but they are putting clients on piles of nice flounder and sea bass.

Bottom fishing has been good for the ocean going party boat fleet as well over the past several weeks with nice catches of sea bass and some decent days with flounder. Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had another nice day for his guests today.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had to move around a bit, but was still able to end the day with some quality sea bass for his anglers.

Some of the tuna chunking fleet had success with pulling some fat yellowfin tuna off of the Hot Dog today. Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey put his crew on a box full again in just a few hours.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing showed his shooters some more good action for cow nosed and southern rays over the past 24 hours.

This pool money winner was caught on board the Tortuga with Captain Drew Zerbe and mate Serge Garder.