Release 4 Blue Marlin Out of Ocean City, Maryland

By Scott Lenox

Beautiful day in and around Ocean City today…..hot, but beautiful! The sun was shining, the wind was light and there was zero precipitation around. It was a great day to be out on the water.

Offshore fishing has been a little off for the past few days thanks to Hurricane Henri messing up temperature breaks and currents out there, but you couldn’t tell that to Captain Anthony Matarese and the crew of the Reel Chaos. Captain Anthony had an insane day of offshore fishing for his group today when he boxed two big yellowfin tuna and some nice mahi and released four blue marlin…..yes four blue marlin! Thanks to Sunset Marina for the pic.

The crew of the Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowski had a great 1/2 day trip today that resulted in a nice catch of mahi.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a nice day on the rip today with flounder, sea bass and some mahi for his folks.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star was impressed by today’s weather and his anglers were impressed with some good fishing.

What a fine late summer day. What little of Henri we saw was gone – no swells remained; a light SW come NNW at not quite ten knots – perfect to cool clients on what might have been a burner. We lost 20 reef blocks to the sea and began fishing. Sea bass weren’t quite jumping in the boat, but they were biting. It was OK. There were a few real dandies in there too.

Not synonymous – “Nice Sea Bass” & “ August” don’t often go together.

I’ll take it.

We were on a new drift when a bunch of golden green flashes appeared around the boat. Decent bailers.

Nice when that happens.

Especially on a sea bass trip.

I’ll take that too.

Looks like some fine weather coming. Maybe have this same late summer mix a couple more times.

Cheers

Monty

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing has had a great couple of trips lately and has been putting shooters on some stud southern rays.

This youngster caught a longfin yellowtail on board the Bay Bee this afternoon.

Captain Matt Abell down at Sea Hawk Sports Center reports some good catches of trout and red drum coming from the Chesapeake Bay.