Right Calm With Good Fishing

By Scott Lenox

After some pretty good rain and a little breeze, things calmed down nicely today and left the bay and ocean very, very calm. It was a little humid after the storms past, but humidity is not something that anglers are too concerned with so it was a great day to be on the water.

Tuna fishing in the offshore canyons is picking up just in time for next week’s 35th Annual Ocean City Tuna Tournament and there are some nice fish being caught. Unfortunately the sharks have come back to the area so anglers are having to deal with getting fish to the boat quickly so they don’t get eaten by a hungry apex predator.

Captain Chris Little of Talkin’ Trash had a nice day of trolling today and put some keeper yellowfin tuna in the fish box. The crew also had a nice tuna head after the rest was lost to a hungry shark.

Captain Chris Watkowski and the crew of Spring Mix II had a good day out in the canyon that could have been a little bit better. They tallied six keeper yellowfin, six throwbacks and two shark losses.

Anglers on board the Wrecker with Captain Bobby Layton had some fun and put some fish on the dock at the Ocean City Fishing Center.

“Flounder” Joe had a great day on the Miss Ocean City today putting two keepers in the cooler that he caught on the Fish in OC Double Trouble in white.

Anglers on board the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak had some good luck for sea bass with a couple of bonus triggerfish in calm seas.

Captain Monty Hawkins had a 180 from Friday’s slow fishing with some very good fishing on today’s trip.

Ain’t it just like a fish..

Despite threats of unending rain; pretty morning.

Got prettier too.

Very much so.

Right calm off there today.

Heidi, a long time regular, laid today’s blocks to rest atop a new site we’ve begun. Think I’ll put Nick Caloyianis and his wealth of u/w video gear on it soon for a “before & after” timeline growth comparison..

Nick was just awarded his second Emmy for underwater work. We’re incredibly lucky to have him on our team for reef building.

Fishing begun; my clients caught more sea bass in 15 minutes today than all day Friday. Ornery scoundrels. Ain’t it just like a fish..

Names here may have been changed to protect the innocent (or not.) Heidi and Ron were fishing either side of the anchors today. It’s a long list; but they’re both among my best clients – fun to fish with & skilled in the catching. Yes, sea bass present a pretty low bar. But, trust me, there’s a skill curve that aligns closely with “luck”. Except for biggest, mind you. Though skill often plays a part, the pool winner can be caught anywhere on the rail by anyone (especially an 8 to 10 year old granddaughter in braids..)

So, Heidi found a rod “on sale” and it’s serviceable, but I hand her one from the wheelhouse rack anyway. Turns out to be the hot stick.

Or was it hot rig?

When she lost that rig close to lunch time she was high hook on the boat by a mile; was absolutely pummeling her neighbors, one of whom (feel free to guess) only had one keeper.

Crew tied a new rig on and she lost her mojo.. Only kept one more. This while her neighbors did much better – were boxing some up as the bite improved.

Meanwhile, another fellow toward the stern was looking at a goose egg.

Whattt..

Fish around the rail.

Keeper skunked.

Happens.

Brian & Vic fished a bit and threw 3 in his cooler; make some dinner.

And then, same time Heidi lost her touch, this fellow catches one keeper after another. Ends up high hook on the boat from having zero at 11:45..

Lester from PA took the pool on this odd day of luck..

Cheers

Monty

Brian Cathell and young Colton Cathell have been having some luck catching flounder on spec rigs from the rocks at the Indian River Inlet.

