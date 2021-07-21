Right Fish, But Wrong Week

By Scott Lenox

Check the vid for the Daily Angle at Sunset Marina!

Absolutely beautiful day today in and around Ocean City with sunny skies, warm temps and zero wind. The ocean was glass calm today and there were plenty of anglers out taking advantage of the seas and the good fishing.

Captain Chris Little of Talkin’ Trash had one fish today that made his whole charter. They had some meat for the box with some tuna and some tilefish, but the thrill of the day was catching and releasing what a blue marlin that Captain Chris estimated at well over 500 pounds. It was a great fish, but had him thinking “right fish, wrong week” as he and others will be looking for that big boy/girl again this weekend for the Big Fish Classic and at the upcoming White Marlin Open and MidAtlantic Tournaments.

We saw some tuna show back up today for some boats and Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey found several of them. Captain Joe put his crew on the meat with 8 healthy yellowfin tuna for the fish box.

Captain Chris Watkowski and his crew had a good day of trolling the Washington Canyon putting their anglers on six yellowfin tuna.

11-Year-Old Matthew Brannon caught his first ever tuna weighing in at 38 pounds while fishing the canyons today.

Big Bird Cropper found another keeper rockfish at the route 50 bridge today. This one was just over legal at 29″.

The ocean was flat calm for the bottom fishing party boat fleet today and Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler knows those are my kind of days. Fishing was my kind too with lots of legal sea bass and some fat flounder making their way into coolers.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star enjoyed today’s conditions as well and though he had to work for it a bit, he had a great day of fishing.

With flags near-about tied to their poles today, an old friend happened to be flying by as we were headed off the beach this morning. His pic shows a tiny boat in a flat-flat-flat calm sea..

Young misters Jack K of Harrisburg & Kaleb E from the great state of Michigan (and here I have to add what a great state Michigan is or risk the wrath of my many Cousins) ..both young men gave today’s reef blocks a hearty shove while atop Capt. Bob Gowar’s Memorial Reef before heading further out.

Our first stop would set the pace for most of the day – I’d hunt and stop, clients would drop; a short while later we’d have caught the hungry & dumb ones – Lines Up! I’d have to hunt and stop again.

Artillery Creed sums it up well: Shoot & Move.

Worked.

Young Jack and Don Z tied for high-hook today. Both anglers were just one shy of a limit.

Shane H of Frankford DE took the “sea bass only” pool. Dern if we didn’t nick a few fluke today too. Flounder count for dinner, just not for the money.

Tomorrow’s another day. Have had a fine go at this summer. Will try to keep the streak alive.

Cheers

Monty

Shawn Flaherty just got back from fishing the rocks on Assateague Island with the World Famous Roy Rig where he landed two rockfish, three trout and two flounder including this nice one.

Remington Morrow, 16, caught this beauty of a 21″ flounder while fishing the shoreline on the back side of Assateague Island this afternoon.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing has been seeing good action for shooters in the south bay. Today was more of the same with some nice cow nosed and southern rays.