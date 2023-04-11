Rock in The Bay

By Scott Lenox

The weather is trending in the right direction this week with a forecast of warm temps, sunny skies and little wind over the next several days. Today was the start of it with temps around 60 which enticed some anglers to get out on the bay and do some casting.

A couple of names you won’t see in the Daily Angle much are Big Bird Cropper and Shawn Flaherty….uh, sike! Big Bird and Shawn are more than regular contributors to the fishing report and today they started the season off in the right way. The guys were throwing Roy Rigs at some schoolie rockfish in the OC inlet on the incoming tide and “stopped keeping track at 20 a piece.” Shawn also added a shad to the total of what Bird said was over 100 fish. Great fishing from my good buddies!

Bryan Mindte of Sunset Provisions and his future son-in-law Bobby Fisher were fishing the route 90 bridge this morning where Bobby caught his first ever rockfish….A prerequisite for joining the Mindte family.

