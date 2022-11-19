Rockfish and Some Red Drum

If you’ve already read the Daily Angle once tonight then you may have seen a huge yellowfin tuna that was supposedly caught in the Baltimore Canyon last week. I’m going to give the source the benefit of the doubt and hope that it wasn’t for self promotion, but I will now report that the fish was caught in August….on a dink ballyhoo while fishing for white marlin. Somewhere along the way this week someone thought it would be a good idea to report that it was caught on a particular lure….last Saturday……which it was not. Regardless we pride ourselves on accurate reporting and that was not. That being said there was some really good fishing today!

Rockfish were snapping for most anglers today and there were some nice keeper sized fish caught in the mix. The Always Bent fishing crew had a great morning with some very nice fish to over 30″.

Big Bird Cropper was out slinging Roy Rigs today and had a great day with the catch and release rockfish catching more than he could keep track of. He also caught his first and second puppy red drum of the fall.

Last week Sam Watkins fished “between Indian River and Little Assawoman bay systems” and had some great luck with the rockfish. Sam was using 4″ swim shads in shallow water and caught this 31″ keeper at approximately 14 pounds as well.

Still tog and rock snapping at the jetty and route 50 bridge….Check out our YouTube for how to catch em!!