Rockfish, Flounder and More Limits of Sea Bass

By Scott Lenox

There’s still plenty of time to hit the 12 Days of Christmas at Atlantic Tackle!! Hit the vid to see what’s up!

There was some wind on the ocean today, but the beautiful sunrise made it easy to forget about, and by the time the afternoon rolled around the ocean was flat calm and coolers were overflowing with sea bass. There was a pretty good bite for rockfish around the inlet too so it was a good day.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a very nice day on the ocean today with bluefish, flounder, a few scup and a boat limit of sea bass.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star enjoyed the sunrise this morning…and his 13th boat limit of sea bass in a row

..But, sakes, did we have to work for this one!

As fine a Mid-Atlantic sunrise as ever you might ask; the understory (low clouds to our east) lit up twice – early predawn & dawn. Usually color only comes once, if at all.

Mackenzie & Brian were todays guest reef builders. We may have crushed a few sea bass with their pinpoint block drop. No matter; our effort will certainly benefit the species over the long haul. Hope to have a reef pyramid aboard every day for a while. Have been accumulating them at a few reefs – up the number!

Didn’t find the bite robust today – certainly not as it has been. Still, we cobbled a boat limit together but only after considerable effort and well into overtime too.

Vernon J had the day’s first limit and Harold D took the pool.

In late – Hope tomorrow is a tad easier..

Cheers

Monty

Shaun Flaherty fished the north jetty this afternoon and landed himself a nice cold water 30″ keeper rockfish.