By Kristen Lenox Kristen is co-owner of Fish in OC and Scott's fishing partner for life. For more information, comments or questions- email Kristen at KristenLenox@hotmail.com

It was a gorgeous sunny day in Ocean City, Maryland. A perfect day for a nice lunch outside with beautiful serene views of the bay at Ropewalk OC on 82nd street.

Scott, Ryan & I were seated on the deck & our awesome server Shannon came right over to get our drink orders. If you’ve never been to Ropewalk OC before then you may not know they serve your soda in a small pitcher. Also, they have kid’s Fishbowl Slurpies for $5.00 complete with Swedish Fish. The server will “feed the fish” with Poprocks… a cute touch to make the kids smile. By the way, Ryan said the grape slushy was amazing.

Next, we ordered several appetizers including BBQ wings, Victory wings & Crab Cake Egg Rolls. The BBQ wings were crispy with a sweet, smoky BBQ sauce which we really enjoyed. The signature Victory wings were dry rubbed & glazed with a little bit of a spicy kick & blue cheese for dipping. These would be perfect with an ice cold beer to watch the game on one of their many TVs. Each order of wings includes a full pound of hickory smoked wings seasoned with their house rub before being tossed in your choice of sauce. Other wing options include Mild, Rush, Old Bay & Jerk Spice & all are served with bleu cheese dressing & celery.

Being an Eastern Shore native, I thought I had tried everything relating to a crab cake, but I was wrong. Next up, homemade Crab Cake Egg Rolls, which were delicious. I wasn’t sure what to expect, but what I received was a large egg roll hand-made in their kitchen with fried crispy dough on the outside & crab cake on the inside served with a sweet thai aioli dipping sauce. The flavors went perfectly together & we really enjoyed this appetizer.



Up next, we ordered Pulled Pork Tacos with Frips, the Delmarva Burger with Waffle Fries & Chicken Tenders with Waffle Fries off the kid’s menu. The pulled pork tacos were a delicious combination of house smoked shredded pork layered with coleslaw & pineapple salsa on a soft tortilla. Scott said, “It was really good with a perfect combo of flavors & the right amount of food so it didn’t fall apart when I bit into it.” They are served with crispy, hot frips which are basically a version of hot potato chips if you’ve never had them.

The Delmarva Burger was a grilled half pound burger topped with hot crab dip & melted cheddar cheese. This was a delicious burger combining the firm bite of the beef with the soft, gooey texture of the crab dip & roll. The flavors melded together perfectly topped with the lettuce & tomato for a little bit of crunch. I would definitely order this burger again next time. It was served with crispy waffle fries which I really enjoyed.

Ryan’s kid’s meal of chicken tenders & waffle fries was served on a Ropewalk OC frisbee to take home as a souvenir. The chicken tenders & fries were hot, fresh & crispy & disappeared quickly.

Ropewalk OC is a very large restaurant with multiple bars & seating areas. It has indoor seating featuring a huge glass window view of the bay, outdoor deck seating, sandy beach area seating & a fire pit area to sit & enjoy your cocktails.

The restaurant also has a fenced in children’s playground area, cornhole & a portable ice cream cart vendor to entertain the kids & sugar them up as needed.



Ropewalk OC is a great family friendly restaurant located on 82nd street bayside in OC, Maryland. No matter where you choose to sit at this restaurant, the views of the bay are spectacular. Quiet, serene & peaceful. Try it for a delicious lunch, dinner or perhaps just enjoy a drink at one of their fire pits, but definitely give it a try. We were told they feature $1.00 Natural Light cans during all NFL games. Lastly, they have some amazing off-season food specials starting October 1st so look for Ropewalk OC on Facebook or call them at 410-524-1009 to find out about their great deals. Enjoy!