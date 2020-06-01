By Scott Lenox

Daily Catch at Sunset Marina with Shelby Zimmer.

I got several reports today, unfortunately 90% of them were “we canceled or turned around because it was rough AF.” Not sure what that means, but I’m guessing since they turned around it wasn’t good. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler left the dock at 9:00 AM hoping to give the ocean time to calm down…..he was canceled and back to the dock by 10. As a matter of fact the only boat that I know stayed in the ocean today was the Fish On out of Sunset Marina and they ended up having a great day.

Captain Andrew Dotterweich and the crew of Fish On braved the windy, rough conditions today and were rewarded with some excellent fishing. The crew boated four nice yellowfin tuna and also released two white marlin. Photo by Dave Messick of Hooked on OC.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service had a couple of trips on the bay today and he described the fishing as “tough.” Captain Wayne did manage a keeper flounder on this morning’s trip and some rockfish, shad and bluefish this afternoon.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters has had a good weekend of fishing with some happy families. Captain Jason has had bent rods and smiling faces thanks to catches of flounder and bluefish.