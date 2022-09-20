Sailfish in the Deep

By Scott Lenox

Check out the awesome fishing report at Sunset Marina!

We’ve got about two more days of decent fishing weather before Mother Nature makes many of us take a little break. Tomorrow and Wednesday look very, very nice, but then Wednesday night into Thursday the wind starts to blow. Although Hurricane Fiona doesn’t look to directly impact the US, she does look to swell the ocean up and make things more than unenjoyable. Hopefully there are still some billfish around after things clear up.

Speaking of billfishing, there was a great bite for some boats that headed out for overnight trips over the last few days. The private boat Knot Again had two blue marlin releases and six white marlin releases on their overnighter and the private boat D A Sea had a great trip with a grand slam consisting of a blue marlin release, four white marlin releases and a sailfish release.

Captain Anthony Matarese of Reel Chaos had a nice trip to the deep today too with a blue marlin release, a sailfish release and a pile of nice mahi.

Captain Willie Zimmerman of the RoShamBo had a good day for his anglers today putting some tasty fillets in the cooler. Captain Willie also had a nice 33 pound mahi.

Capitan Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported slowish sea bass fishing, but good flounder fishing for some with a couple of limits of nice fish.

Anglers on board the Ocean Princess have been enjoying the nice weather and fishing the past few days with good catches of sea bass along with some flounder and triggerfish.

Bluefish were snapping in the back bay again today and Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service was there to take advantage of it. He also had throwback rockfish action up to 24″ or so.

Big Bird Cropper and Shawn Flaherty had good luck with the big blues at route 50 today as well.

Heidi Brown had some good fishing down at the Oceanic Pier this weekend with a nice triggerfish and keeper flounder of 19″ and 21 1/2″. Her husband Cory pitched in with a shad catch and release.

This lucky angler landed a stray triggerfish this afternoon on the Tortuga out of Bahia Marina.

Back Deck Fishing Report is live on our YouTube channel…..check it out!