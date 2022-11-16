Sea Bass, Flounder, Trout, Rockfish and 18 Pound Tautog

By Scott Lenox

There hasn’t been much fishing going on the past few days with the wind and weather, and it looks like it shuts down again tomorrow for a few as this front pushes through. Thankfully there was a window of opportunity today and plenty of folks took advantage of it.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound put John Johansen on his personal best tautog today. The big white chinner was 31.75″ long and weighed in at 18.8 pounds. Congratulations John!

Captain Kevin Twilley of team Fish Bound had a crew on board Double Trouble today and he showed them some very good fishing. Captain Kevin had a limit of sea bass and some flounder up to 7 pounds. They also had two bonus weakfish (grey trout).

Anglers on board the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak had a nice day of fishing today with good sea bass action, some cutlassfish, trout and some flounder up to 5 pounds.

Big Bird Cropper had some non stop striper action in the ocean and at the route 50 bridge today on Roy Rigs.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had another boat limit of sea bass today…and this time it was early.

Dodging weather via boat limit..

Nice to be out. Real nice. Sunrise beautiful, sea calm. Maddie dropped 20 blocks and a pyramid perfectly atop Tyler’s Reef. Weatherman, however, said if we were going to enjoy the day we’d best be quick about it. Rain and wind were a’comin.

It’s not as though we can choose our bite. Dagoned if it didn’t work our favor though. Had a boat limit and paid the rent in about two hours. Fish were coming so fast I had to get clients to slow down – dern things were getting water burnt on the way up.*

As is often the case, Cathy was first to box out. Then Mark. Had some pretty fish too. Jigs were not the ticket at first, worked better later.

I even got a few drops in..

(*Trying to be funny there, please don’t comment on ‘water burnt fish’..)

Sky grew leaden; wind steady picking up as we approached the inlet. Glad we sealed the deal quick today. Even stumbled upon a pair of humpback whales outside the inlet. Nice way to end the day.

Will announce more trips as weather & maintenance allow.

See the fantastic news about Kinsley Construction’s help with the pyramid project in my 11/14/22 Fish Report. Unbelievable really.. This could become the project I’d long envisioned. Other projects are also in the works.

Have many awesome prizes to give away in the annual reef raffle’s weekly drawings. There is no State Marine Reef Program – OCRF is it! Help us build reef! Lot of winners coming!

Tix at ocreefs.org

This week a Savage 30-06 rifle just before deer season & other separate prizes including a $200.00 GC for fuel at Harbor Island Fuel Dock and reef books by Wayne Young. Have four nice rods left, even a top of line St Croix donated by Sea Bass Bob, a brand new in their line St Croix MoJo trigger stick; Gerry Meadows donated a custom made rod with a reel – plus two nice pairs of earrings from Afghanistan. Then there’s Hook sunglasses, a framed George Kalwa mahi print (#7 too!) and the grand prizes? Sweet! I’ve donated an all day charter (winner may not sell fishing tix unless all proceeds to OCRF) Park Place Jewlers donated a cool diamond encrusted Hawaiian style hook necklace and a Seiko men’s watch – and Benelli, as they have for over a decade, donated a claybird busting semi auto in 12ga…

All grand prizes, and there may be more, will be drawn by my 7yo friend Lilly on New Year’s Day 2023..

Cheers!

Monty

Check out our YouTube for some jetty and bridge action!!