Sea Bass in a Light December Drizzle

By Scott Lenox

The weather is looking good for some ocean bottom fishing tomorrow and the fish have been biting well for Captain Monty Hawkins and the crew of the Morning Star. We have reached the time of year you might want to consider long underwear and a warm jacket.

Crew tells me there was a light snow early yestermorning. Didn’t see it but by 8 AM we’d begun to see all rain, just a light drizzle actually. We dropped a 12 penthouse-block unit into a calm sea at Captain Bob Gower’s Memorial Reef and kept paddling.

Yesterday’s bite was well-suited to its weather; just a slow grind with lots of throwbacks. At noon high hook had yet to hit double digits—close though. If ever there was a day I wish they’d bit like mad for easy limits, this was it ..but of course not. Wasn’t a good day for a captain’s migraine.

Anchor up, anchor down – over & over. Every drop into early afternoon – first smalls, then a mix of keepers, then spiny dogfish. Once those emerald eyed devils caught our scent we’d be dogged-up in no time—even catching doubles. Nothing for it: when the sharks find you it’s time to up anchor and try another spot…

Then, at 12:50, (and a whole lot closer to Spain than I’d have cared to be,) we caught more doubles—the good kind; doubles of keeper sea bass—and no sharks..

As Mr. Churchill would have it: we practiced perseverance in the face of adversity.

All but two of my anglers limited on sea bass. Quite the save.

Will announce more trips soon and an opportunity to assist with reef building as well.

Cheers

Monty