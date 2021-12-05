Sea Bass Limit in Forty Five Minutes

By Scott Lenox

Posted on December 5th, 2021

It was a pretty windy one in the ocean today causing some boats to stay tied to the dock, but there were a few that ventured to their inshore spots and had some very good luck.

Captain Kevin Twilley was behind the wheel of the Fish Bound today and he had a crazy good day.  Captain Kevin put his crew on a limit of some fat sea bass in a lightning fast 45 minutes!  The crew also had four keeper flounder with the biggest tipping out at 6.5 pounds.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters was out on the ocean today with my buddy “Irish” and had a great day too.  Irish with his new JPR custom rod and his crew limited out on tautog by 10:30 this morning.

December 5, 2021
