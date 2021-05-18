Sea Bass Limits

By Scott Lenox

I’ll never get tired of saying it was another beautiful day in and around Ocean City with warm temps, light winds and sunny skies. It was also another day where Kristen and I, and many other anglers were out on the water enjoying everything that Mother Nature has to offer. Fish or no fish it was a beautiful day!

The sea bass bite has been spectacular to start the season and the weather has been just as good. Lots of fish are being caught and seas have been flat calm for three days straight to start the season so everyone has been in a good mood. Captain M0nty Hawkins of the Morning Star had another great day of fishing.

Sure has been some fine weather to kick this sea bass season off with. Little swell? Sure. But not much else.. Blue skies and calm seas will do just fine.

Tristan from Lewes & Greta Spangler of Lebanon PA were our guest reef builders today; they pushed twenty blocks off the ramp & by the rail — offshore further we went.

Fishing wasn’t afire. Wasn’t bad either. Teeka Chandratat of Dover had our first limit aboard about 11:30. By 1 o’clock many more had followed.

Mike Oates took everyone’s pool money.

Nice fishing…

Regards

Monty

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported beautiful conditions again and good sea bass fishing with lots of keeper fish coming aboard.

Captain Willie Zimmerman of RoShamBo had another limit of sea bass from an offshore wreck today. Nick Shriver, Rusty Shriver, Mike Wheaton and John and Rose Cooper had a great time with the sea bass limit, a few blue line tilefish and some bluefish.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a sea bass limit for his six man crew today as well in the flat calm seas.

Some snapper bluefish showed up in the back bay today and Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters put these guys on a couple along with a keeper flounder.

Big Bird Cropper and Shawn found the snapper bluefish under the route 50 bridge and used Roy Rigs to put some in the boat.

These kids and their parents had a great time catching and releasing some school rockfish under the route 50 bridge with Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing had another good night of shooting for his clients putting them on awesome action with snakeheads, carp and long nose gar.

Cody Martin caught this 31″ keeper rockfish last night at the route 50 bridge using a 1 1/2 Oz jig head with a 5″ shad. Photo by his dad Buddy.

Garrett W had a good time catching and releasing some small rockfish at the route 50 bridge.

Kristen and I used the Fish in OC Deadly Double in chartreuse to put four nice keeper flounder in the boat up to 18 1/2″. Gulp and flatworms tipped with a live Atlantic Tackle minnow were the ticket.