Sea Bass Resumed…..Boat Limit

By Scott Lenox

The weatherman missed the forecast by a hair this morning so the ocean going fleet had to deal with rough seas to start the day. Things calmed down this afternoon nd tomorrow looks pretty nice before some nastiness heads in for the weekend.

The ocean may have been a little rough this morning, but the fish sure didn’t seem to mind. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported very good flounder fishing with close to a boat limit with some fish up to 4 1/2 pounds. Captain Chris reported a good sea bass bite on top of it with several limits around the rail.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had some clients with “great discomfort”, but he was able to catch them a limit of sea bass too it seems.

Gloom fitting All Souls season; a rainy, foggy, windy morning caused a couple clients great discomfort.

We pressed on, dropping a penthouse block unit at Capt. Bob Gowar’s Memorial Reef before burning even more fuel.

First couple spots were toes-up. Not a single fish though I surely thought I was dropping folks right in em.

Deeper.

After a bit of a paddle we found a smoking hot bite. Coach Bill limited in under an hour; couple spots later we had a boat limit – even, miraculously, for those who couldn’t muster a drop.

Doren Daniels took everyone’s pool money today. Coach Bill was first to limit. Andrea Monetti & Patrick Beck we’re our guest reef builders.. . . .

Nana Daub’s Reef at Russell’s will soon be getting an addition. The 50’ steel sailboat reef project we’ve been working on is nearing deployment. With a little luck we’ll get a loooow bid to truck a 35’ cement sailboat over from Slaughter Creek Marina too.

If so we’ll chain em together, anchor them tight & right; build us another tog palace at Russell’s Reef soon.

Before we do though I’d like to modify these two pieces to maximize their habitat value.

Strong back/weak minds wanted!

If you’d like to volunteer to build tog penthouses aboard these two boats, pay attention here and to OCRF email list/posts. I’ll shoot up a flare for that project when the wind blows and can’t fish.

Have GOT to have all out of the marina by early next week!

2020 might have been a lousy year ashore; we’re going to make it a fantastic year for our reefs & reef fish..

Cheers

Monty

Big Bird Cropper and Fred had a great day on the bay today catching and releasing over 35 rockfish and catching three red drum up to 27 1/2″.