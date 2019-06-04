Sea Bass, Flounder and Trout

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

We had some wicked thunderstorms roll through the area last night with heavy rain and crazy lightning, but they left us with a much cooler air mass and beautiful conditions today. The wind blew pretty good out of the northeast for most of the day, but it was plenty nice enough to get out on the ocean and the bay.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported a nice day on the rip today with some good fishing once again.

Hi Scott, Sure was nice to see the forecast had dropped out this morning. Gathered gear up and headed for the boat. Saw it was only a trick when I got to the boat though. Lot of starch in the old Shantytown flag this morning.

Was it too much? One way to tell. Gave fair warning for unkind wind conditions and headed out.

Amazingly there was no sea built up. Lots of whitecaps – but no waves with muscle. By 11 the wind had fallen out to 10 knots. By one o’clock the ocean was near-glassy.

Sea bass bit better and better as sea conditions improved.

We witnessed back to back amazement when Hurricane Murray took the pool again. Notice how cbass are well-silhouetted against an ample backdrop.

Cloe Ferguson of Phoenixville PA tagged and released a nice 8 lb tog.

Terry Burgess of OCMD shows off one of his keeper doubles..

In the group snap are also Logan Green of Hershey PA – & Anthony Williams of Coatsville PA.

Ayrton “The Kayak Crouton” Pryor hit the jetty today with some jigs and grub tails and caught some nice weakfish or grey trout. There have been some fish around the past few weeks and they are a welcome sight for sure. Ayrton caught five fish total with the biggest coming in at about 25″.

Tim Bunting’s wife Kelly outfishes him like my wife Kristen outfishes me. Kelly put these two keepers in the boat using white Gulp on our Fish in OC Deadly Double rigs in pink.

Speaking of Kristen outfishing me, she did it again today on a short trip behind Assateague Island. We caught a total of seven fish with this keeper that she landed on the Deadly Double in chartreuse with a 5″ white Gulp swimming mullet.