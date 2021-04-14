Shootin’ Snakeheads

By Scott Lenox

Pretty average April day today in and around Ocean City with temps in the 50s, partly cloudy to cloudy skies and a breeze out of the northeast. The ocean was a little too rough to be in and conditions weren’t favorable for bay fishing either so it was a good day to clean tackle or get those flounder rigs ready.

Last night the weather was perfect when the wind died down for a while and conditions were good for Captain Marc Spagnola and his crew to be out on the river. Captain Marc showed his shooters a great time and put them on some good shooting for snakeheads and gar by the light of the moon….and his boat. I’ve done this trip with Captain Marc a few times now and it really is a good time. He caters to both novices and professionals and he almost always shows you the fish. Wether you hit them…or like me, not, you’re most likely going to see plenty of shots and definitely going to see a good time. If you’re lucky enough to see snakeheads like last night’s crew you’re in for some fun shooting and some delicious eats. Snakehead are also an invasive species in Maryland so Maryland DNR wants them all dead.

Captain Matt Abell down at Sea Hawk Sports Center has been getting lots of pics from the Chesapeake, Pocomoke and the eastern shore of Virginia. There is great fishing going on right now on DelMarVa!

The black drum bite on the surf has stolen the spot light with record numbers of drum being caught off Assateague and the Va barrier islands. The Chesapeake has also been producing good numbers of both black and red drum with a few rock ( to be released) in the mix. The Pocomoke has continued to produce black perch as well as rock and crappie and even a few shad. The flounder bite has slowly improved on the ebb tide. We even had some reports of the first 2021 limits. Stop in and we’ll get you pointed in the right direction to have a great Eastern Shore weekend.