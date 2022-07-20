Smiles For Days

By Scott Lenox

It was a nice one today with light winds, sunny skies and no precipitation risk. It was a little warm for sure, but it’s July so other than that it was a great day to be on the water.

Flounder fishing has been a little tough over the past few weeks, but today Capitan John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service found some nice fish on the high tide. He also put a young angler on a nice sheepshead from the OC inlet.

The tuna chunking bite continues for anglers wanting to put some meat in the freezer. Today Captain Chris Little of Talkin’ Trash did just that for his customers with a nice haul of yellowfins.

The crew of the private boat Fishizzle had a great Kid’s Classic Tournament this weekend. Cameron Mossmiller caught and released his first white marlin and Raylan Miller landed this 48 pound yellowfin tuna. The crew also boxed six other yellowfins on the day.

Picture left to right in the back row.

Nick Miller, Rich Reesey, Ray Vrablic, Chris Miller, Christopher Miller

Front Row Kids

Ryder Miller , Raylan Miller

Eva Greenlaw, Rich Greenlaw from Whaleyville Md,Payton Whitlock, Tony Whitlock from Berlin Md, Sophia Perry, Rob Perry from Whaleyville MD made some great memories while fishing out of the Talbot Street Pier.

Anglers fishing on board the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak had a nice day today with good sea bass fishing.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star saw some sea bass on today’s trip and also found a few mahi.

No doubt about yesterday’s wind. Right smart heave built up into evening. Plenty fishable this day after. Just a long period swell, rather sharp at times, with heights to 7 & 8 feet off the beach a ways.

Clayton from Ocean View dropped some blocks and tog-tubes on a reef we’ve been working on. Little spot’s already holding fish. It’s likely sea bass have already spawned there.

Whatever sea bass had in mind, it sure wasn’t our baits (had 3 kinds..) Did Nick a few I suppose. Right out of the gate we had a few green visitors – mahi. Oyyyyy.. A man with two watches never knows the time. We tried mahi fishing for a good while to no further result before going back to cbass.

Then, while cbassing, we picked up a school of mahi.

Whaaaaatttt……

Neither was gangbuster. Managed to scratch a fish fry for most. Had to stay mighty late to get there even. Perseverance paid for some, that’s a fact.

The boys saved someone’s hull; caught a citation log. At least I think it’s long enough.

Cheers

Monty

