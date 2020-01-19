By Scott Lenox

Had an ok weather start to the day today, but it turned nasty by this evening with rain, wind and very chilly temps. The wind picked up late this afternoon too and looks to blow for a little bit so it was a nice day for Captain Monty of the Morning Star to sneak in a quick trip.

Day started as though we’d come out of it alright. Dropped a reef pyramid then anchored – were catching at a nice pace as the sun rose. Ended up staying an hour over. Caught most all our fish in the first & last hour..

Did have 3 tag returns. That’s a plus. Tagged 15 small females today too.

Snuck a quick trip in front some nasty weather. Most were just glad to get out – including me.

Going every chance I get. Weather’s not been especially cooperative – usually isn’t in the heart of winter. All trips are announced via email Fish Report. You can sign up at morningstarfishing.com if you’re of a mind to.

Garrett Weir’s pool winner last trip was 18 lbs — Peter Chung of Fairfax VA’s pool winner today was also 18 ..err, inches.

That’s toggin. (Peter’s shown here with a female tag return that was re-released)

Todd Tienken from New Paltz NY had our first keeper of the day. (Green fleece)

The Captain’s Lady, Courtney Thompson, put dinner on our table with a tasty little bull tog.

Kevin Mattlock from Greenville NC had a keeper.

Pat Scida of Annapolis also had a tag recapture as did deckhand Tanner Virden.

Cheers

Monty