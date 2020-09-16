Some Keeper Rockfish Moving In

By Scott Lenox

Atlantic Tackle has everything you need for inshore fishing!

Fall is definitely in the air. This morning we had temps on land in the low 60s and the northeast wind continued to blow. The ocean was pretty much closed for business again, but some guys got out in the bay and made a nice day out of it.

Another sign that fall is in the air is the falling water temps and the arrival of more keeper sized rockfish in our back bays. I only got two fishing reports today and both of them had keeper rock. First up was Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters who had a great day for his party fishing the OC inlet. Captain Jason put his crew on some bluefish, some croaker, a couple of sheepshead and one legal rockfish.

Big Bird Cropper and Dave had a great day in the bay today as well. Dave and Bird threw his World Famous Roy Rig and had a two man limit of bluefish and a 29″ keeper rockfish.