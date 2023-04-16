Some Larger Rockfish in the Bay

By Scott Lenox

Yup! Another beautiful day today with sunny skies and warm temps had folks enjoying the outdoors and doing a little bit of fishing.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break had a great morning fishing the South Bay where he put his anglers on five nice keeper flounder.

While Jason was drifting the edge he got to watch Gavin Daisey fight, catch and release this beautiful 41″ striper!

Rich Daiker had Stacey Shindler and her son Reece out fishing today and they had a good trip. Reese used the Deadly Tackle Deadly Double in chartreuse to land a 17″ keeper flounder and Stacey found a rare one in a very cool windowpane flounder.

Owen West caught his first keeper flounder of the season on the Deadly Tackle Deadly Double and then followed it up with two more keepers on some of his own rigs.

Tristan Archer caught this 17″ keeper tautog on a jig on the outgoing tide.

Big Bird Cropper and Shaun Flaherty had a nice day chucking Roy Rigs at the route 50 bridge where they caught and released a bunch of small rockfish. Shaun also had a 30″ keeper rockfish and a keeper flounder.

