Some Marlins Showing Up

By Scott Lenox

Hit the vid for the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina!

Beautiful flat calm day today in the ocean and the bottom fish and billfish were chewing. That is great news for anglers fishing next week’s White Marlin Open as I and others are expecting a record payout! It was a nice day inshore as well with some flounders caught in the ocean and in the bay so all around it was a great day to be fishing.

Captain Ronnie Fields and the crew of the private boat Big Stick had an awesome day of trolling offshore today reporting all kinds of bait and good fishing. Captain Ronnie and crew had two blue marlin, two white marlin and six fat yellowfin tuna.

Captain Austin Ensor of the Primary Search had the #gang out today and they had a nice day with the yellowfin tuna putting nine fish in the fish box.

Capitan Mike Burt and the crew of the Pumpin’ Hard found a couple of yellowfin tuna f0r their anglers on today’s trip.

The crew of the Turnin’ Fins didn’t have much luck with the tunas today, but they did change gears and find some awesome tile fishing.

Croft Upchurch and Tyler Green fished some ocean structure and put the hurt on some beautiful flounder. They had a limit of fish including two doormats of 26″.

The crew of the Ocean City Girl had a nice day with the flounder and sea bass today and enjoyed the flat calm seas.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a fine day on the rip today.

As nice a day as one might ever hope; winds were less than 5 knots until early afternoon with just a hint of ground swell. That long period wave height was just enough to let you know it wasn’t a farm pond you were fishing on.

Young Mr. Gabe Arick from Wilmington DE & Hadley H from Pittsburgh PA shoved this morning’s reef unit over. Twenty heavy blocks stitched together makes a fine unit. Day after day they build a decent reef. Won’t be long and Capt Bob’s Memorial Reef will have over 4,000 blocks.

Caught our first mahi of the year yesterday. Time was coming – combed around the garage getting more spinning gear down last night.

Naturally a heavy fog came on and about shut the sun-loving mahi bite down. I certainly don’t expect them every trip, but had hopes for today.

Sea bass didn’t mind the fog. Kim S of Mt. Wolf PA was first to bag out. there were only two others. She had the hot hand for sure. Caught the day’s only keeper fluke too..

Lionel Green from Kent County MD had our largest sea bass of the day. I think he had our second largest too.

When the fog began to lift a few mahi took baits. Nice surprise for my sea bass clients..

All told? A fine day on the rip.

Cheers All,

Monty

Anglers on the Judith M with Captain Eric had a great day of catching sea bass and flounder on today’s trip.

Shooters fishing on board Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing with Captain Marc Spagnola are hitting their mark (no pun intended) both day and night on cow nosed and southern rays.

Captain Matt Abell down at Sea Hawk Sports Center has been putting a bunch of pics of awesome catches up on his Facebook page. Fishing is good on the Chesapeake Bay and on the Eastern Shore of VA.