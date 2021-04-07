Some More Double Digit Tautog

By Scott Lenox

We had another nice day today in and around Ocean City today. Temps were in the mid 60s, winds were light for most of the day and the sky was very sunny. I tried my luck this afternoon looking for the first flounder of the Ocean City season and even though I didn’t find him/her, I did have an enjoyable couple of hours on the water. That first flounder will probably be caught in the next week or so as I found 54 degree water that was relatively clean. Good luck if you go and make sure you let us know if you catch em.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters was the only fishing report that came in other than mine today and his was way better. Captain Chase had another fantastic day of tautog fishing for his crew putting them on 14 keeper fish with some jumbo releases. The crew released four fish at 8, 10, 10 and a big 16 pounds. That’s great fishing and great going on the releases.