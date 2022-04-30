Some More Flounder and Another Pollock From the Ocean City Inlet

By Scott Lenox

Hit the vid to see awesome flounder gear available at Atlantic Tackle.

It was another decent weather day today and though it was cold to start there were still folks out getting in on some of the good fishing that is going on inshore.

Yesterday Big Bird Cropper, Shaun Flaherty and Morgan Mericle had a nice day with the throwback rockfish and bluefish, but what I didn’t know when I wrote the report was how great there day really was. Not only did the guys catch all the throwback rock you wanted, they also caught some keeper sized bluefish and Big Bird caught a huge 32″ pollock in the Ocean City inlet. That’s only the second pollock I’ve ever heard of from the inlet and certainly the biggest. The first was just a few weeks ago when I watched Blake Gunther catch one while we were filming for Hooked on OC.

Today Big Bird was at it again catching some rockfish while casting Roy Rigs. Today it was for his good buddy Neighbor Dave who was also celebrating his birthday. Happy Birthday Dave!!

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had another nice day of fishing with a couple of productive trips. Captain Jason found some more tautog and some keeper flounder for his anglers today.



Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service took his anglers to the OC inlet this morning where he reported all the shad that you wanted.



Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters was happy to get out in the ocean today where he put anglers on nice tautog of 12 and 14.5 pounds.

Check out our video on filleting flounder on our YouTube channel. And subscribe if you haven’t already!