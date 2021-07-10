Some Nice Rockfish After the Storm

By Scott Lenox

Just got back from a nice evening at the Ocean City Fishing Center with folks enjoying some company and some great food from Micky Fins. It was an early night being that no one fished today so all 106 boats will be fishing both tomorrow and Sunday. Scales action takes place tomorrow from 4 PM until 8:30 PM and Sunday from 4 PM until 7 PM. You can watch the live broadcast at www.OCTunaTournament.com

There wasn’t a whole lot going on as folks recovered from several tornado alerts in the middle of the night in our area, but Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service was out on the water and having much success. Captain John has dialed in the route 50 bridge fishing and today put his anglers on two very nice keeper sized rockfish and added a sheepshead for good measure.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing was out on the water today as well and he found some good shooting for his clients for cow nosed and southern rays.



Big Bird Cropper and Shawn Flaherty were on the rockfish at the route 50 bridge today too and put keepers of 31” and 34” in the box.